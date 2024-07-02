Wickediator: internet ha trovato il suo nuovo Barbenheimer, Il Gladiatore 2 e Wicked escono lo stesso giorno (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) A quanto pare, internet sembra abbia decretato il suo prossimo "Barbenheimer" che andrà in scena il prossimo novembre Il Barbenheimer è stato il fenomeno culturale che ha contraddistinto l'estate del 2023 e che ha visto contrapposti i film Barbie e Oppenheimer, usciti esattamente lo stesso giorno nelle sale americane. Adesso, sembra che il popolo dell'internet abbia trovato il suo successore. Già in trend nelle ultime ore grazie al passaparola su X (ex-Twitter), dove tutto era partito anche l'anno scorso, stavolta il fenomeno ha preso il nome di Wickediator, ovvero una sorta di sintesi tra Wicked e Gladiator. I film Wicked - Parte 1 e Il Gladiatore 2 usciranno infatti nello stesso giorno negli USA, ovvero il 22 novembre .Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
