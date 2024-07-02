Tennis: Wimbledon. Forfait Murray, giocherà solo in doppio col fratello (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Lo scozzese non ha recuperato del tutto dall'intervento alla schiena LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - Andy Murray non giocherà quello che sarà probabilmente il suo ultimo Wimbledon, almeno in singolare. Il 37enne scozzese, campione sull'erba londinese nel 2013 e nel 2016, ha annunciato il suo Forfait: giocher .Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray forfait in singolo, ci prova per il doppio - Era nell’aria ma adesso è ufficiale. Lo scozzese, però, ha confermato – almeno per il momento – la sua partecipazione in doppio al fianco del fratello Jamie, per regalarsi un ultimo ballo sui prati che lo hanno consacrato alla storia di questo sport. The post Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray forfait in singolo, ci prova per il doppio appeared first on SportFace. sportface
- Wimbledon: la ‘last dance’ di Andy Murray, l’uomo che ha cambiato il tennis britannico - Pur non avendo mai rinnegato le proprie origini scozzesi, Murray è stato adottato da un’intera nazione, diventando semplicemente ‘sir Andy’. Il ritiro sembra poter arrivare da un momento all’altro e, se non saranno le Olimpiadi di Parigi (dove giocherà singolare e doppio), l’impressione è che comunque non manchi molto (magari gli US Open, altro Major che ha vinto). sportface
- Wimbledon, Andy Murray: sarà the last dance? Sei italiani ad infiammare il martedì - Aggressivo, molto leggero e a suo agio in queste condizioni: sarà un ostacolo durissimo per il britannico. Una sfida non semplice, ma neanche impossibile contro l’argentino che non ha grandissima attitudine sull’erba: qualche segnale positivo per il marchigiano è arrivato nelle ultime settimane, specie a ‘s-Hertogenbosch con la vittoria su Goffin e la sconfitta sul filo contro Korda. oasport
- Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon singles but confirms doubles plan - Andy murray will not play singles at wimbledon but has committed to competing in doubles with his brother Jamie. The two-time former champion has been battling to recover from back surgery last ... theargus.co.uk
- Murray withdraws from Wimbledon singles - Andy murray has withdrawn from the men's singles at wimbledon after failing to recover from back surgery in time for his opening match on Tuesday but has committed to competing in doubles with his ... jacarandafm
- Andy Murray men's singles career at Wimbledon is OVER as Scot withdraws from first round clash with Tomas Machac after failing to recover in time from spinal cyst injury - Andy murray has played his final singles match at wimbledon after pulling out murray said he wanted to 'feel the buzz' of Centre Court at wimbledon again It was touch and go as he underwent surgery in ... msn
