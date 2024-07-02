Samsung SmartThings si aggiorna introducendo (anche) il supporto a Matter 1.2 (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Tutte le novità del prossimo aggiornamento di Samsung SmartThings che amplia e migliora l'ecosistema per la casa intelligente. L'articolo Samsung SmartThings si aggiorna introducendo (anche) il supporto a Matter 1.2 proviene da TuttoAndroid. .Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Shelly Group announces the integration of Wave Plug US within the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem - com. Users in America will benefit from an even higher quality user-experience through the Wave Plug US with SmartThings. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG. liberoquotidiano
- Samsung launches SmartThings Flex Connect that can power down your devices during high demand - samsung has launched a new feature called smartthings Flex Connect that can reduce your energy usage when there is high demand on the grid. pocket-lint
- Samsung tackles grid stability with smart home energy system - samsung has unveiled a new demand response program for its smartthings platform, aiming to connect smart homes to the power grid and automatically reduce energy consumption during peak demand periods. iottechnews
- Samsung SmartThings supporta Matter 1.2 prima di tutti - samsung smartthings, la piattaforma per la casa connessa del produttore sudcoreano, è la prima a supportare Matter 1.2, ultima versione dello standard royalty-free per la domotica. Lo riferisce Samsun ... macitynet
