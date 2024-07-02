Powell e Lagarde lasciano freddi i mercati Milano -07% giù con l' auto

Powell e Lagarde lasciano freddi i mercati. Milano (-0,7%) giù con l'auto (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Al Forum Bce di Sintra sia il presidente della Federal Reserve che la numero uno dell'Eurotower hanno confermato la cautela espressa negli ultimi mesi sui tassi d'interesse. Spread in calo a 147 punti, petrolio in rialzo.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilsole24oreNotizie su altre fonti
- Powell (Fed) gela i mercati: “Più tempo del previsto per i tagli”. Lagarde: “Se non ci sono sorprese Bce taglia a giugno” - Le sue parole odierne sembrano indicare la volontà di mantenere i tassi alti per un periodo più lungo delle attese alla luce di una persistente inflazione. “Gli sviluppi geopolitici sono con noi da molto tempo e hanno un impatto sui prezzi delle commodity. Poco prime che parlasse Powell, la presidente della Banca centrale europea Christine Lagarde aveva precisato che “La Bce non dipende dalla Fed, dipende dai dati e su questi dobbiamo decidere”. ilfattoquotidiano
- Powell Says Fed Needs More Data Before Cutting Rates - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome powell said the latest economic data suggest inflation is getting back on a downward path, but added officials would like to see more evidence before lowering interest ... fa-mag
- Stock Futures Trade Flat, Powell and Lagarde in Focus Gold Traders Pay Attention To US JOLTS Data - Over in the US, there are two important things to watch out for: Firstly, we have the Fed Chairman, Jerome powell, along with the President of the ECB, as previously mentioned. Second, there is the ... theglobeandmail
- US Treasury yields boost greenback; yen weakens - RISING US yields supported the dollar on Tuesday (Jul 2), with low-yielding currencies such as Japan’s yen and China’s yuan feeling the pressure ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome ... businesstimes.sg
