Nba, addio Thompson a Golden State dopo 13 anni: triennale con Dallas (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) La fine di un’era ai Golden State Warriors. dopo 13 anni, Klay Thompson non giocherà più con la franchigia con cui ha collezionato 793 presenze in Nba. Secondo quanto appreso da Associated Press, la guardia statunitense avrebbe firmato un triennale da 50 milioni di dollari con i Dallas Mavericks. Intanto, i Golden State Warriors annunciano l’intenzione di ritirare la canotta numero 11, con la quale Thompson ha vinto quattro titoli. Nba, addio Thompson a Golden State dopo 13 anni: triennale con Dallas SportFace. .Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
