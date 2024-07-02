Jeremy Pelt New York Quintet star di Jazz and Image a Roma (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Roma, 2 lug. (askanews) – Jeremy Pelt New York Quintet il 2 e 3 luglio protagonista di Jazz& Image, nello splendido scenario del Parco del Celio, a due passi dal Colosseo. La rassegna è curata dall’Associazione Culturale Suond Image, con la direzione artistica dell’Alexanderplatz di Eugenio Rubei. Uno dei trombettisti più celebrati del momento sarà il protagonista di questi concerti a Jazz & Image. Il disco che questo straordinario musicista, presenterà con il suo Quintetto, si intitola “Tomorrow’s Another Day”. Un Jazz sperimentale, coinvolgente, energico, ipnotico. Jeremy Pelt per cinque anni consecutivi è stato votato “Rising star”, stella nascente del Jazz, da Downbeat Magazine e dalla Jazz Journalist Association. Suoneranno con lui, Jalen Baker, vibrafono, Misha Mendelenko, chitarra, Leighton Harrell, basso e Jared Spears, batteria.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie su altre fonti
