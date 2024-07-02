Industry 3: Kit Harington è un imprenditore nel trailer dei nuovi episodi (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Kit Harington sarà una delle new entry nel cast della stagione 3 della serie Industry, ecco le prime scene di cui è protagonista nel trailer. L'11 agosto debutterà su HBO la stagione 3 della serie Industry e il trailer regala anche qualche scena con protagonista Kit Harington. L'attore si è infatti aggiunto al gruppo di interpreti e il video anticipa che sarà alla prese con affari, economici e sentimentali. Cosa accadrà nella stagione 3 di Industry Nei nuovi episodi Pierpoint pensa al futuro e scommette sugli investimenti etici, mentre Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), ed Eric (Ken Leung) si ritrovano alle prese con l'offerta pubblica iniziale di Lumi, un'azienda attiva nel settore dell'energia guidata da Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington).Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Industry 3: Kit Harington è un imprenditore nel trailer dei nuovi episodi - Kit Harington sarà una delle new entry nel cast della stagione 3 della serie industry, ecco le prime scene di cui è protagonista nel trailer. movieplayer
- InventHelp Inventor Develops New Refrigerated Trailer Broom (CLM-658) - As a truck driver, I have personally experienced the time, effort, and frustration associated with cleaning out the grooved flooring of refrigerated trailers using a conventional broom. I thought ... finance.yahoo
- ITD Industries receives government funding for electric trailer - Employees at ITD Industries in Etobicoke, Ont., set aside their tools for a special visit this morning from James Maloney, MP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore, who ... trucknews
Video Industry KitVideo Industry Kit