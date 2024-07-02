Hunter X Hunter Nen X Impact arriverà in Europa (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Arc System Works Europe, in collaborazione con Bushiroad Games, annuncia l’arrivo di Hunter X Hunter Nen X Impact, un nuovissimo gioco di combattimento 2D 3v3 basato sull’anime e manga di successo Hunter X Hunter dell’autore Yoshihiro Togashi. Il gioco sarà disponibile su PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch e PC Steam. Verranno pubblicati diversi trailer dei personaggi per mostrare il roster disponibile nel gioco, compreso un personaggio particolarmente apprezzato dai fan del franchise durante l’EVO di Las Vegas. Sicuramente un titolo che farà felici tutti i fan della magnifica storia realizzata da Togashi che, vi ricordiamo, sta lavorando ai nuovi capitoli del manga da maggio dopo una lunga pausa. L'articolo Hunter X Hunter Nen X Impact arriverà in Europa proviene da NerdPool.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
