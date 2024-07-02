GitHub Copilot Enterprise potenzia la tua collaborazione con codice migliorato (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) GitHub Copilot Enterprise potenzia la tua collaborazione con codice migliorato Notizie entusiasmanti per gli sviluppatori che utilizzano GitHub Copilot Enterprise! L’aggiornamento di giugno introduce funzionalità che migliorano la tua collaborazione con il codice. Copilot diventa il tuo Copilota di fiducia Grazie alle sue nuove capacità, Copilot ora può rispondere alle tue domande su pull request, discussioni e modifiche recenti ai ? .Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblogNotizie su altre fonti
- Getting the balance right between business innovation, security, and AI - The current business landscape is witnessing an increased deployment of Generative Artificial Intelligence (genAI) – enabled tools like Microsoft copilot to reimagine business models in the name of ... itwire
- Genpact, Microsoft Develop 120 AI use cases for finance enhancement - The financial impact of these AI initiatives is clear, with both companies experiencing significant returns on investment. financialexpress
- Opsera's Unified DevOps Platform Now Available on Azure Marketplace - Opsera, the Unified DevOps Platform trusted by innovative enterprise IT organizations, announced it is now available on the Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for ... finance.yahoo
Video GitHub CopilotVideo GitHub Copilot