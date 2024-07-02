Charlotte FC-Inter Miami CF (giovedì 04 luglio 2024 ore 01:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Senza Messi e Suarez ci pensa Jordi Alba a dare all’Inter Miami CF del tata Martino una preziosa vittoria sul campo di Nashville mantenendo la vetta della Eastern Conference. Seconda tappa di questo road trip è Charlotte FC, contro la sesta forza ad est e una squadra in questo momento nel pieno della zona playoff. La squadra di Smith ha Interrotto una serie di 4 InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici .Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Ashley Westwood sees ‘something special’ in Charlotte FC as captain, face of the club - Ashley Westwood moved to charlotte FC from Burnley in January 2023 and set out to cultivate the club’s culture. As its captain, he’s starting to see his vision come to fruition. charlotteobserver
- Inter Miami aims to extend win streak in matchup with Charlotte FC - BOTTOM LINE: Inter miami is looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against charlotte FC. charlotte is 7-4-3 in Eastern Conference play. charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference ... apnews
- NBA, Miami sceglie a ritmo di reggaeton: durante il Draft gli Heat ospitano un concerto - chiassoso gruppo pop proveniente dal Bronx e che da oltre vent’anni riscuote notevole successo con un mix di pop e musica latina. E così le scelte di miami, tra cui spicca Kel’el Ware, sono arrivate a ... sport.sky
Video Charlotte InterVideo Charlotte Inter