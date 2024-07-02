Austria-Turchia 1-2 LIVE GOL AUSTRIA Gregoritsch su corner è puntuale su una sponda a centro area di Posch (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Alla Red Bull Arena, gli ottavi di finale degli Europei tra AUSTRIA e Turchia: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca LIVE La cronaca, sintesi e diretta LIVE della partita AUSTRIA-Turchia, valevole per gli ottavi di finale degli Europei. AUSTRIA-Turchia 1-2 (0-1) AUSTRIA (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart (65? Wober), Mwene (46? Prass); Seiwald, Laimer (65? Grillitsch); Baumgartner, Sabitzer, .Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- Austria-Turchia LIVE 1-2: doppietta di Demiral, ma la riapre Gregoritsch! - IL TABELLINO Austria-Turchia 1-2 RETI: 2`, 59` Demiral (T), 66` Gregoritsch (A) AUSTRIA (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene (46` Pra... calciomercato
- LIVE – Austria-Turchia 1-2 al 75?, ottavi di finale Euro 2024 (DIRETTA) - Turchia al momento ordinata in fase di ripiegamento. 69? – E’ sempre l’Austria a fare la partita. 2? – Subito Turchia in vantaggio. 46? – Si riparte. 11? – Il primo giallo della partita è per Kocku. 60? – Ancora Demiral di testa, la Turchia raddoppia nel momento migliore dell’Austria. 20. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH PROGRAMMA E TELECRONISTI I DIFFIDATI PER AGGIORNARE FAI REFRESH O CLICCA F5 Austria-Turchia 0-2 (2? Demiral, 60? Demiral, 67? Gregoritsch) _________________________________________________________ 75? – Turchia sempre raccolta nella propria metà campo. sportface
- Austria-Turchia LIVE 0-2: doppietta di Demiral! - IL TABELLINO Austria-Turchia 0-2 RETI: 2`, 59` Demiral AUSTRIA (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene (46` Prass); Seiwald, Sabitzer... calciomercato
- Austria vs Turkey LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today - austria vs Turkey live!The round of 16 at Euro 2024 concludes tonight in a battle of potential tournament dark horses in Leipzig. austria head to the Red Bull Arena as favourites to reach a first ... msn
- LIVE – Austria-Turchia 1-2 al 70', ottavi di finale Euro 2024 (DIRETTA) - La diretta testuale di austria-Turchia, match valevole per gli ottavi di finale di Euro 2024, in corso in Germania. sportface
- LIVE: Austria reduce deficit against Türkiye in EURO 2024 last-16 | OneFootball - The EURO 2024 round of 16 concludes on Tuesday night as austria take on Türkiye after the Netherlands cruised past Romania. We might just have a contest on our hands now! Gregoritsch comes up trumps ... onefootball
Video Austria TurchiaVideo Austria Turchia