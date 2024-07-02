“August 4th, An Olympic Odyssey”: il documentario di Eurosport sul giorno delle leggende (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Il 4 agosto è una data che ha visto nascere leggende alle Olimpiadi, catturato l’immaginazione dei fan di tutto il mondo e plasmato il movimento olimpico come lo conosciamo: August 4th – An Olympic Odyssey è un documentario di 60 minuti prodotto da Warner Bros. Discovery utilizzando il suo ampio archivio olimpico per mettere in L'articolo “August 4th, An Olympic Odyssey”: il documentario di Eurosport sul giorno delle leggende proviene da Sport in TV. .Leggi tutta la notizia su sportintv.euNotizie su altre fonti
- Andrey Rublev among Russians to decline Paris Olympics invite, Daniil Medvedev accepts - Andrey Rublev, Daria Kasatkina and Anna Kalinskaya are among the 12 athletes from Russia and Belarus who declined invitations to play as neutral athletes at the Paris olympics. Listen to Story 12 ... indiatoday.in
- Air France-KLM bracing for a multi-million euro hit this summer as tourists dodge Paris due to Olympic chaos in the city - After the olympics, Air France said it expects travel to and from France will likely go back to normal. It’s seeing “encouraging demand” for the end of august and for September, and won’t pull back on ... fortune
- Paris Olympics organiser says focused on Games, not politics - Paris olympics chief focused on Games prep amid political turmoil, aiming to bring people together and showcase country's best. thehindu
Video August 4thVideo August 4th