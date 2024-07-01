Mildred Thornton Stahlman, pioniera nella cura neonatale, muore a 101 anni (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Una pioniera della neonatologia: il contributo della Dottoressa Mildred Thornton Stahlman La Dottoressa Mildred Thornton Stahlman, pediatra della Vanderbilt University, è scomparsa a 101 anni nella sua casa a Brentwood, nel Tennessee. La sua ricerca rivoluzionaria sulle malattie polmonari neonatali ha portato a trattamenti salvavita e alla creazione di una delle prime unità di terapia intensiva neonatale nel 1961. Il suo lavoro pionieristico consisteva nell’utilizzo di una macchina polmonare d’acciaio in miniatura, un ventilatore a pressione negativa, che ha permesso il salvataggio di numerosi neonati prematuri. La dottoressa Stahlman ha contribuito significativamente a migliorare il trattamento delle malattie respiratorie, tra L'articolo Mildred Thornton Stahlman, pioniera nella cura neonatale, muore a 101 anni proviene da News Nosh.Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnoshNotizie su altre fonti
