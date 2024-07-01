iOS 17.6 beta 2 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Apple rilascia iOS 17.6 beta 2 agli sviluppatori. Apple, rilascia la seconda beta di iOS 17.6 agli sviluppatori. Ricordo a tutti che iOS 17.6 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi: iPhone: iPhone 14 Pro Max; iPhone 14 Pro; iPhone 14; iPhone SE 2022; iPhone 13 Pro Max; iPhone 13 Pro; iPhone 13; iPhone 13 mini; iPhone L'articolo iOS 17.6 beta 2 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori proviene da TUTTO HACKINTOSH CYDIA & JAILBREAK .Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttohackintoshcydiajailbreakNotizie su altre fonti
