Inter, scelta UFFICIALE sul main sponsor: ecco quale comparirà sul front delle maglie nerazzurre (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) L’Inter ha ufficializzato la scelta del main sponsor che comparirà sul front delle maglie nerazzurre durante la prossima stagione L’Inter ha reso noto ufficialmente la collaborazione con Betsson che sarà il main sponsor nerazzurro per la prossima stagione. comparirà dunque sul fronte della maglia della squadra lombarda. LA NOTA – 1 luglio 2024 – Ora è UFFICIALE: Betsson Sport sarà .Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- Inter, ufficiale il nuovo main sponsor: sarà Betsson Sport, accordo di 4 anni - “Potendo annoverare tra i suoi membri l’Inter, squadra al vertice del calcio nazionale e tra le migliori in Europa – si legge ancora -, il brand potrà raccontare le storie di alcuni calciatori nerazzurri, rendendo tangibile la passione che li spinge e li motiva a praticare uno degli sport più amati al mondo. L’Inter ha ufficializzato una nuova partnership con Betsson Sport come nuovo official main partner. sportface
- VIDEO – L’Inter presenta il suo nuovo main sponsor: Betsson Sport is here! - L’Inter ha presentato ufficialmente Betsson Sport come suo nuovo main sponsor. IL FUTURO – Con Betsson, l’Inter spera di poter confermare i successi ottenuti sul campo e nella gestione dei conti nelle ultime stagioni. A ciò si aggiunge il maggior ritorno in termini di notorietà che la piattaforma può garantire, oltre al potenziale che essa assicura per il futuro. inter-news
- UFFICIALE – L’Inter presenta Betsson come suo nuovo main sponsor! - Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News) e il link al contenuto originale (UFFICIALE – L’Inter presenta Betsson come suo nuovo main sponsor!) © Inter-News. Il percorso di crescita del brand, testimoniato dai successi delle ultime stagioni, è culminato con la vittoria dello Scudetto 2023-2024, traguardo che consentirà di avere la seconda stella cucita sulla maglia a partire dalla prossima stagione e che riempie Betsson Sport di orgoglio per la partnership siglata. inter-news
- Wimbledon hit by protestors on day one as pressure mounts over tournament sponsor - Pro-Palestine protestors demonstrated outside of Wimbledon on day one of the Grand Slam. A group gathered on Monday morning with a huge tennis ball and strawberries, opposing one of the SW19 sponsors. express.co.uk
- Betsson Sport to feature on Inter shirts as gambling workaround - Inter Milan has announced a four-deal agreement with online betting and casino company Betsson to be its main sponsor with a 'sport infotainment brand' to feature on the club's shirts in a bid ... sportbusiness
- Invergordon RNLI golf day tees up £13K boost for Easter Ross lifesavers - A GOLF day attended by 80 supporters teed up a staggering £13K-plus boost for Easter Ross lifesavers. The annual Invergordon RNLI Texas scramble is one of the station's biggest fundraising events of ... ross-shirejournal.co.uk
Video Inter sceltaVideo Inter scelta