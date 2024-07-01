Il dilemma della Russia sul Sudan (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Prosegue la guerra civile in Sudan. Le Rsf hanno annunciato di aver preso il controllo della città di Singa, la capitale dello Stato di Sennar. Questo significa che i paramilitari si stanno avvicinando al Mar Rosso. .Leggi tutta la notizia su laverita.infoNotizie su altre fonti
- CEPO’s Yakani calls for postponement of 2024 General Elections - There is a total dilemma about whether we have an election in December or not and the answers always have some hubris. The reality is that, administratively, operationally, the elections cannot go ... radiotamazuj
- Sudan: WHO appalled by horrific attack on El Fasher’s maternity hospital - Heavy fighting in sudan hit a new low over the weekend when a maternity hospital in besieged El Fasher city came under attack, killing a pharmacy worker and prompting new calls on Monday from the head ... maravipost
- How ‘Conflict Gum’ Is Helping Fuel Sudan’s Civil War - Alexandra Wexler: These companies are basically facing a dilemma that says either you stop sourcing gum from sudan, in which case you are not funding either side of the war, but farmers that grow the ... wsj
Video dilemma dellaVideo dilemma della