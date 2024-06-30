Nave di Emergency e Humanity 1 sbarcano 230 migranti in tutto. In 280 nell’hotspot di Lampedusa (Di domenica 30 giugno 2024) Altre due navi Ong attraccano al porto assegnato dalle autorità italiane: la Life Support di Emergency e la Humanity 1 di Sos Humanity, giunte rispettivamente ai porti di Livorno e Catania. All'hotspt di Lampedusa al momento di registrano 280 migranti. .Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- In Today’s Issue - “emergency [doctors] are now the center of the abortion battle ... Desperately trying to sustain their collective humanity, they do what they can to survive, even if it means squeezing damp plants for ... csmonitor
Video Nave EmergencyVideo Nave Emergency