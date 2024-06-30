AEW/NJPW: Jeff Cobb a Forbidden Door, sarà lui il partner di Chris Jericho e Big Bill! (Di domenica 30 giugno 2024) Durante l’ultimo episodio di Collision andato in onda nella nottata italiana, è stato finalmente rivelato il tag-team partner di Chris Jericho e Big Bill in quel di Forbidden Door, quando il Learning Tree sfiderà Shibata, HOOK e Samoa Joe. Si tratta di Jeff Cobb, attuale TV Champion della NJPW, che ha letteralmente disintegrato tutto il team rivale salvando i due ex WWE dalle loro grinfie. Ecco qui di seguito il video del suo run-in di ieri notte, estrapolato dall’account X della AEW: .Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- AEW: Un 4-way tag team match aggiunto al pre-show di Forbidden Door - Private Party (Zay & Quen) . Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. È stato infatti confermato che nello “Zero Hour” si affronteranno 4 tag team e sono Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii, Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong, i Private Party e la House of Black. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament First Round: Mariah May (con “Timeless” Toni Storm, Luther e Mina Shirakawa) vs. zonawrestling
- AEW: L’ultimo posto nel ladder match di Forbidden Door se lo aggiudica El Phantasmo - . Mancano ormai poco più di 24 ore al PPV AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door e tra i vari match inter-promozionali ce ne sarà uno molto importante che assegnerà il vacante TNT Championship. Per determinare chi sarà il nuovo campione è stato scelto un ladder match e questa notte è stato completato il quadro dei partecipanti con l’ultimo match di qualificazione tra AR Fox e El Phantasmo. zonawrestling
- AEW: Hiroshi Tanahashi sarà al fianco degli Acclaimed a Forbidden Door nella battaglia contro l’Elite - Sugli schermi è apparso Hiroshi Tanahashi, il quale ha rivelato che sarà al fianco degli Acclaimed a Forbidden Door. Gli Acclaimed, infatti, potranno contare sull’aiuto di una leggenda NJPW. Il 3 vs 3 è ufficiale. La leggenda NJPW, dunque, si ritroverà sul ring con Kazuchika Okada. Hiroshi Tanahashi Ieri notte a Dynamite, l’Elite ha sfidato gli Acclaimed e “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn ad un 3 vs 3 in quel di Forbidden Door. zonawrestling
- Jim Ross Updates AEW Forbidden Door Status After Hospital Stay - Notwithstanding these health problems, Ross looked to quell concerns from the fanbase that he would indeed make it to this weekend's AEW and NJPW forbidden door pay-per-view event on Long Island in ... msn
- Will Ospreay breaks his silence on soon-to-be WWE free agent ‘he’s going to pop off’ - With forbidden door mere hours away, Will Ospreay has a chance to do something he's never done before in his career: main event All In as the AEW World Champion. Sure, that task is easier said than ... clutchpoints
- 5 Last-minute predictions for Forbidden Door 2024 - forbidden door 2024 is right around the corner, and it will feature the top stars from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. From world title bouts to highly anticipated grudge matches, the ... msn
Video AEW NJPWVideo AEW NJPW