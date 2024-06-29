Verstappen in pole a Spielberg, seconda fila per Sainz (Di sabato 29 giugno 2024) Il campione del mondo ancora protagonista in Austria Spielberg (AUSTRIA) - Max Verstappen pigliatutto a Spielberg. Sul circuito di casa per la sua Red Bull, il campione del mondo, reduce dalla vittoria nella Sprint Race, ha conquistato la pole position nel Gran Premio d'Austria, in vista delle gara .Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- F1, Verstappen spazza via tutti e si aggiudica la pole position a Spielberg. Sainz in seconda fila, Leclerc sbaglia - 730 – – 7 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+0. CLASSIFICA QUALIFICHE GP AUSTRIA F1 2024 1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing1:04. 537 – – 5 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+0. Perez rischia, deve utilizzare ben due treni di gomme nuove e si salva in 12ma posizione con la Red Bull, mentre non superano il taglio le Williams di Albon (16°) e Sargeant (19°), l’Aston Martin di Stroll (17°) e le Sauber di Bottas (18°) e Zhou (20°). oasport
- Ordine d’arrivo F1, Sprint GP Austria 2024: Verstappen trionfa a Spielberg, Ferrari fuori dal podio - Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 17. 386 – – 8 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+17. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 8. Sul circuito di Spielberg (Austria), lo spettacolo non è mancato in una gara molto tirata e di prestazione pure, in considerazione dei 28 giri affrontati. Sul tracciato di casa per la Red Bull, la motivazione dell’olandese e della squadra anglo-austriaca era quella di conquistare l’affermazione per dare un’ulteriore dimostrazione di forza rispetto ai rivali. oasport
- F1, Verstappen svetta in FP1 a Spielberg davanti a Piastri e alle Ferrari. Mercedes positiva sul passo - 612 7 7 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+0. 240 6 16 Daniel RICCIARDO RB+1. CLASSIFICA FP1 GP AUSTRIA F1 2024 1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing1:05. 195 6 14 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber+1. 098 5 13 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1. 894 6 10 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin+0. Discorso diverso per alcuni altri big che ambiscono alle posizioni che contano, attardati in classifica ma con sensazioni tutto sommato positive per il prosieguo del fine settimana. oasport
- Mercedes: "Max fährt in einer anderen Hemisphäre" - Aber das ist das, wo das Auto ist." Und das ist eine halbe Sekunde hinter Red Bull - und das auf einer so kurzen Strecke wie in spielberg. Lewis Hamilton hatte sogar sechs Zehntelsekunden Rückstand ... motorsport-total
- Formel 1: Verstappen gewinnt Sprint und Qualifying - Max verstappen musste wochenlang hart um seine Vormachtstellung kämpfen, zweifelte vor dem Red-Bull-Heimspiel bereits öffentlich am Status als Nummer eins - und verpasste der versammelten Konkurrenz ... n-tv.de
- Verstappen und Spielberg jubeln gemeinsam - verstappen holte sich wenige Stunden nach seinem Sieg im ... bereits mehr als eine halbe Sekunde Rückstand auf den Titelverteidiger und Rekordsieger in spielberg. Am Sonntag greift der Niederländer ... steiermark.orf.at
Video Verstappen poleVideo Verstappen pole