Martin Mull è morto a 80 anni, avere interpretato il ruolo del professor Eugene Pool nella serie tv “Sabrina, vita da strega” (Di sabato 29 giugno 2024) L’attore e comico statunitense Martin Mull, noto principalmente per avere interpretato il ruolo del professor Eugene Pool nella serie tv Sabrina, vita da strega, è morto a 80 anni a causa di quella che sua figlia, Maggie Mull, ha definito «una lunga malattia». Martin Mull era nato il 18 agosto del 1943 a Chicago, in Illinois. Negli Stati Uniti acquisì una certa notorietà a partire dalla seconda metà degli anni Settanta, recitando nella soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Nel 1985 ottenne il suo primo ruolo di rilievo al cinema, interpretando il colonnello Mustard nel film Signori, il delitto è servito di Jonathan Lynn, trasposizione cinematografica del famoso gioco da tavolo investigativo Cluedo. Mull, che era anche chitarrista e pittore, raggiunse la fama nazionale con un ruolo ricorrente nella soap opera satirica Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman creata da Norman Lear e con il ruolo da protagonista nello spin-off Fernwood Tonight, in cui interpretava Barth Gimble, il conduttore di un talk show satirico.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
