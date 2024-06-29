Beach soccer, il derby etneo mette in palio la Coppa Italia (Di sabato 29 giugno 2024) Saranno Catania BS e Catania FC a giocarsi la finale della Coppa Italia domenica alle 18.30 sul rettangolo di sabbia del Beach Stadium Torre Faro di Messina. La gara sarà trasmessa in diretta su DAZN. Un derby etneo inedito, il primo in una finale di Coppa Italia di Beach soccer FIGC-Lega.Leggi tutta la notizia su todayNotizie su altre fonti
