Nashville SC-Inter Miami CF (domenica 30 giugno 2024 ore 02:30): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 28 giugno 2024) L’Inter Miami CF di Martino sembra non risentire affatto dell’assenza del suo duo d’attacco Messi-Suarez, impegnato in Copa America: due vittorie consecutive hanno permesso loro di mantenere la vetta della Eastern Conference e i 2 punti di vantaggio su Cincinnati. Quest’oggi il calendario mette in programma una trasferta complicata sul campo del Nashville SC di Munthali, che con 26 punti siede in piena zona InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici .Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Nashville SC score updates vs Inter Miami, which will be without Lionel Messi - nashville SC has a chance to continue its first MLS winning streak in more than a year when it hosts Inter miami on Saturday. Inter miami (12-3-5, 41 points) comes to Geodis Park sitting atop the ... tennessean
