Ultimi infortuni su Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Saka e altri (Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024) 2024-06-02 19:47:56 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: I difensori del Manchester United Harry Maguire e Luke Shaw, l’ala del Newcastle Anthony Gordon e l’attaccante dell’Arsenal Bukayo Saka stanno “progredendo bene” verso il ritorno dell’Inghilterra, ha detto l’allenatore dei Three Lions Gareth Southgate. L’Inghilterra continua i preparativi per Uefa Euro 2024 ospitando lunedì la Bosnia ed Erzegovina al St James’ Park, quando John Stones del Manchester City si unirà al quartetto tra gli assenti del Southgate. “Siamo soddisfatti dei progressi compiuti”, ha affermato Southgate. “John è arrivato un po’ più tardi e non lavora con noi da diversi giorni, quindi è meglio per lui seguire un programma individuale.” Capitanare il #TreLeoni.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
