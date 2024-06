Fonte : sbircialanotizia di 3 giu 2024

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 – Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, is set to commence its Europe show in Amsterdam next week on 4-6 June with a packed agenda focused on the increasingly crucial theme of ‘Human x Machine’.

Money20 20 Europe Commences This Week Exploring the ‘Age of Atomic Finance’ and The Endless Possibilities of Granular Technology Spearheading Fintech Innovation