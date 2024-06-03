LIVE – Zverev-Rune, ottavi Roland Garros 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Zverev-Rune, incontro valevole per gli ottavi di finale del Roland Garros 2024 (terra battuta). Si preannuncia il match del giorno quello tra il tedesco e il danese, che si contendono un posto nei quarti a Parigi. Zverev aveva battuto in tre set Nadal e Goffin, salvo poi rischiare grosso contro Griekspoor, spuntandola al tie-break del quinto. Rune invece ha rischiato parecchio contro Cobolli – cavandosela sempre al tie-break del quinto – mentre non ha incontrato difficoltà contro Evans e Kovalik. Holger ha vinto l’unico precedente, a Monaco nel 2022, ma a scendere in campo con i favori del pronostico sarà Sascha. Sportface.it garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti in tempo reale. I due giocatori sono pianificati come quarto ed ultimo incontro di giornata sul Court Philippe-Chatrier, con inizio fissato non prima delle ore 20.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
