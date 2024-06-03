Celine Bernaerts, global make-up expert Dolce & Gabbana: «Il trucco è senza limiti» (Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024) Per lei il make-up è una forma d'arte, un linguaggio che deve parlare a tutte le generazioni. Nei prodotti cerca la performance e ci ha raccontato qualche pratico gesto di applicazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- Celine Bernaerts, global make-up expert Dolce & Gabbana: «Il trucco è senza limiti» - Per rimanere fedele a questa filosofia, il brand ha scelto non uno, ma ben tre Global make-up Expert ognuno con la sua sensibilità e stile: Jake Warden, Naoko Scintu e celine Bernaerts, la truccatrice ... vanityfair
