Highlights Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier UFC 302 VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di domenica 2 giugno 2024) Ilcon glidel main event di UFC 302 tra. Al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey, c’era in palio il titolo dei pesi leggeri e il detentore riesce a difenderlo al termine di cinque intensi round. Nel finale arriva la sottomissione che regala il successo all’allievo di Khabib.makesTAP OUT in the FINAL round.. ? #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/yxyoe3bXXD — clip ? (@clippedszn) June 2, 2024vs, UFC 302 () SportFace. .