Bellingham a Mourinho: “Mamma vuole fare una foto con te” VIDEO (Di domenica 2 giugno 2024) Quando il Real Madrid ha vinto la Champions League lo sguardo di Jude Bellingham è andato dritto sulle tribune di Wembley, lì dove sapeva.Leggi tutta la notizia su calciomercatoNotizie su altre fonti
- Jose Mourinho fires cheeky proposal to Jude Bellingham after snapping photo with his mum - Jose mourinho attempted to persuade Jude bellingham to join him at Fenerbahce after he helped Real Madrid win the Champions League final. bellingham claimed his first Champions League winners’ medal ... mirror.co.uk
- Emotional Bellingham ‘couldn’t have dreamed it better’ - Jude bellingham says he "couldn't have dreamed it better" after ending his first season with Real Madrid by lifting the Champions League trophy. myjoyonline
- Jude Bellingham embarrasses mum on live TV as he asks Jose Mourinho for a photo and says ‘she’s fancied you for years’ - JUDE bellingham hilariously embarrassed his mum as he asked Jose mourinho for a photo with her. The 20-year-old superstar’s dream came true last night as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund ... thesun.co.uk
Video Bellingham MourinhoVideo Bellingham Mourinho