Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, il nuovo trailer rivela la data d'uscita della serie Netflix (Di sabato 1 giugno 2024) Netflix ha pubblicato l'Official 'Danger' Teaser trailer di Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, annunciando contestualmente anche la data d'uscita di questa nuova ed attesa serie animata con protagonista la celeberrima archeologa del mondo dei videogiochi, fissata nello specifico nella giornata del 10 ottobre 2024. Precisiamo immediatamente che anche questa volta la piattaforma di streaming non ha rivelato chissà quali informazioni sull'atteso progetto animato, ma nonostante ciò i fan possono gustarsi alcune brevi sequenze tratte direttamente da questo nuovo prodotto. Difatti l'Official Danger Teaser trailer di Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft è contraddistinto da tutta una serie di elementi che hanno reso iconica la serie, con l'archeologa alle prese con non poche sequenze di azione che richiedono una grande concentrazione e prontezza.
