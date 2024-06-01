Fonte : game-experience di 1 giu 2024

Ricordiamo che la serie animata di Tomb Raider è in produzione presso Netflix dal 2021, con il cast di doppiatori che vede presente Earl Baylon per il doppiaggio di Jonah, dopo averlo già fatto in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Tomb Raider | The Legend of Lara Croft il nuovo trailer rivela la data d’uscita della serie Netflix