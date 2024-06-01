Queer Icons, ribaltando i ruoli di genere (Di sabato 1 giugno 2024) Fluttuano su teli leggeri gli oltre quaranta scatti del fotografo norvegese Fin Serck-Hanssen nel progetto Queer Icons. L’installazione, pensata da Harald Lunde Helgesen, è volutamente mobile come la tematica Queer Queer Icons, ribaltando i ruoli di genere il manifesto. .Leggi tutta la notizia su cms.ilmanifestoNotizie su altre fonti
- Adam Lambert needs more “LUBE”, Sapphira Cristál’s had “ENOUGH” & Dua Saleh gets a little “Unruly” - Kick off Pride month with new releases from @adamlambert, @sapphiracristal, @theboyblu, @imgregorydillon, @doitlikedua, @serpentwithfeet & #AllenMiller ... queerty
- John Cameron Mitchell Boards Sook-Yin Lee's 'Paying for It' Film as Executive Producer - Tony Award-winning queer cinema icon John Cameron Mitchell ( Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus, Rabbit Hole) has signed on as the executive producer of Sook-Yin Lee 's Paying for It — a film ... exclaim.ca
- This Pride Month Homage To Judy Garland Aims To Save Young LGBTQ+ Lives - The 12th annual "Night of a Thousand Judys" takes place June 3 and will feature performances by an array of Broadway and TV stars. ca.news.yahoo
Video Queer IconsVideo Queer Icons