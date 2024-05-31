Victoria ed Estelle di Svezia, principesse in espadrillas: sono le scarpe estive più amate dalle reali (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Le scarpe preferite dalle Royals d'Europa per l'estate? Le espadrillas con la zeppa. A rilanciare il trend anche quest'anno sono state Victoria di Svezia e sua figlia Estelle, apparse adorabili in coordinato. .Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
