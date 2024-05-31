Venom 3: il trailer del nuovo film Marvel è in arrivo (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Il primo trailer di Venom: The Last Dance è in dirittura d’arrivo, e la conferma sembra essere arrivata nelle ultime ore. Ad annunciare l’imminente arrivo del trailer è stato BBFC, famoso sito di classificazione del Regno Unito che ha classificato il film come vietato ai minori di 15 non accompagnati, rivelando che la durata del trailer stesso è di 2 minuti e 27 secondi. Nessun dettaglio sulla data del lancio è stata rivelata. Come noto dal nostro ultimo aggiornamento, Venom: The Last Dance sarà l’ultimo capitolo della saga Sony dedicata al celebre anti-eroe Marvel, o almeno l’ultimo con Tom Hardy impegnato come protagonista, pertanto è lecito aspettarsi dal film un finale spettacolare. Venom 3 è stato diretto da Kelly Marcel, co-sceneggiatrice dei primi due capitoli.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
