Venom 3 | il trailer del nuovo film Marvel è in arrivo

(Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Il primodi: The Last Dance è in dirittura d’, e la conferma sembra essere arrivata nelle ultime ore. Ad annunciare l’imminentedelè stato BBFC, famoso sito di classificazione del Regno Unito che ha classificato ilcome vietato ai minori di 15 non accompagnati, rivelando che la durata delstesso è di 2 minuti e 27 secondi. Nessun dettaglio sulla data del lancio è stata rivelata. Come noto dal nostro ultimo aggiornamento,: The Last Dance sarà l’ultimo capitolo della saga Sony dedicata al celebre anti-eroe, o almeno l’ultimo con Tom Hardy impegnato come protagonista, pertanto è lecito aspettarsi dalun finale spettacolare.3 è stato diretto da Kelly Marcel, co-sceneggiatrice dei primi due capitoli.