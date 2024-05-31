UNDP Launches 100-Day Global Consultation on Digital Inclusion at ATxSummit 2024 in collaboration with IMDA (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), launched an important Global initiative on Digital Inclusion at ATxSummit, an exclusive invite-only platform bringing together over 4,000 guests from 85 countries across tech and government. Over the next 100 days, the UNDP will initiate a Global Consultation across 170 countries and territories, national counterparts, and practitioners to generate collective insights on safeguarding Digital Inclusion. Digital Inclusion is a critical foundation for economic and social progress as well as the empowerment of individuals and communities. It expands beyond physical and financial access to technology, encompassing broader themes like Digital literacy, trust and confidence.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), launched an important Global initiative on Digital Inclusion at ATxSummit, an exclusive invite-only platform bringing together over 4,000 guests from 85 countries across tech and government. Over the next 100 days, the UNDP will initiate a Global Consultation across 170 countries and territories, national counterparts, and practitioners to generate collective insights on safeguarding Digital Inclusion. Digital Inclusion is a critical foundation for economic and social progress as well as the empowerment of individuals and communities. It expands beyond physical and financial access to technology, encompassing broader themes like Digital literacy, trust and confidence.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Riassunto: Visa entra a far parte della rete AWS Partner Network per contribuire alla semplificazione dei pagamenti digitali globali - Contacts Jackie Dresch – jdresch@visa. Semplificazione dei pagamenti globali Visa si impegna a rendere le transazioni più rapide, semplici e sicure per tutte le parti coinvolte nell’ecosistema di pagamenti. . Visa semplificherà l’accesso a servizi selezionati attraverso la AWS Partner Network per i suoi clienti fintech, di istituti finanziari e aziendali cloud-native SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V), leader mondiale nell’ambito dei pagamenti globali digitali, ha annunciato oggi di essere entrata a far parte della AWS Partner Network (APN), una comunità globale che si avvale delle tecnologie, dei programmi, delle competenze e degli strumenti AWS per sviluppare soluzioni e servizi per i clienti. seriea24
- Living Well Digitally: Global Initiative Launched by NUS Centre for Trusted Internet and Community and Powered by DQ - With the Living Well Digitally initiative, we're sparking a movement to educate and empower individuals in Singapore and worldwide to take ownership of their digital experiences and cultivate meaningful connections both online and offline," said Professor Audrey Yue, Principal Investigator of the project, Deputy Director of CTIC, Head of Department and Professor of Communications and New Media at NUS. liberoquotidiano
- Il servizio giapponese di IA per fragranze SCENTMATIC KAORIUM è stato selezionato come tendenza lifestyle 2023 dalla rivista digitale globale STIR - co. Contacts Rappresentante:CEO, Toshiharu KurisuSede:3F, 4-22-7 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013, GiapponeCONTATTI:https://scentmatic. Concentrandoci sull’area più sconosciuta dei cinque sensi, “l’olfatto”, abbiamo sviluppato KAORIUM, uno strumento IA in grado di verbalizzare i profumi. . KAORIUM dovrebbe aiutare le aziende a utilizzare i profumi in vari modi. seriea24
Video UNDP LaunchesVideo UNDP Launches