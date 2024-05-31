Una Marching Show Band speciale. La Anzani dà spettacolo da 20 anni (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) La Marching Show Band dell’Istituto comprensivo Correggio sta per compiere 20 anni. È nata da una proposta di Felice Cattaneo, presidente di Italia Marching Show Band che nel 2005 ha proposto alla dirigente delle scuole Anzani e Masih di istituire una Marching Band secondo il modello internazionale. "Temevo fosse una situazione troppo competitiva per i bambini - ammette la dirigente Anna Cavenaghi - invece è un’occasione per permettere a ciascuno di esprimersi al meglio. Niente audizioni e selezioni, ma tutti sono importanti e contribuiscono alla squadra". Ieri i ragazzi delle quinte primaria hanno proposto la loro performance finale, nella palestra della scuola media Bonatti. Il prossimo anno la scuola media avrà 5 classi prime (invece di 3) e 2 proseguiranno con la Marching Show Band, ampliando le competenze acquisite alla scuola primaria: musicalità, ritmicità, memoria in movimento.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornoNotizie su altre fonti
