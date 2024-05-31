Fonte : ilgiorno di 31 mag 2024
Una Marching Show Band speciale La Anzani dà spettacolo da 20 anni

Una Marching Show Band speciale. La Anzani dà spettacolo da 20 anni (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) La Marching Show Band dell’Istituto comprensivo Correggio sta per compiere 20 anni. È nata da una proposta di Felice Cattaneo, presidente di Italia Marching Show Band che nel 2005 ha proposto alla dirigente delle scuole Anzani e Masih di istituire una Marching Band secondo il modello internazionale. "Temevo fosse una situazione troppo competitiva per i bambini - ammette la dirigente Anna Cavenaghi - invece è un’occasione per permettere a ciascuno di esprimersi al meglio. Niente audizioni e selezioni, ma tutti sono importanti e contribuiscono alla squadra". Ieri i ragazzi delle quinte primaria hanno proposto la loro performance finale, nella palestra della scuola media Bonatti. Il prossimo anno la scuola media avrà 5 classi prime (invece di 3) e 2 proseguiranno con la Marching Show Band, ampliando le competenze acquisite alla scuola primaria: musicalità, ritmicità, memoria in movimento.
