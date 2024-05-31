Una Marching Show Band speciale La Anzani dà spettacolo da 20 anni

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiorno

(Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Ladell’Istituto comprensivo Correggio sta per compiere 20. È nata da una proposta di Felice Cattaneo, presidente di Italiache nel 2005 ha proposto alla dirigente delle scuolee Masih di istituire unasecondo il modello internazionale. "Temevo fosse una situazione troppo competitiva per i bambini - ammette la dirigente Anna Cavenaghi - invece è un’occasione per permettere a ciascuno di esprimersi al meglio. Niente audizioni e selezioni, ma tutti sono importanti e contribuiscono alla squadra". Ieri i ragazzi delle quinte primaria hanno proposto la loro performance finale, nella palestra della scuola media Bonatti. Il prossimo anno la scuola media avrà 5 classi prime (invece di 3) e 2 proseguiranno con la, ampliando le competenze acquisite alla scuola primaria: musicalità, ritmicità, memoria in movimento.