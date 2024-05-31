P&C Solution to Participate in AWE USA 2024 with XR Glasses Powered by Snapdragon (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
P&C Solution will Participate in AWE USA 2024 (Augmented World Expo) to showcase its new and improved 'METALENSE 2' to the North American market. Since its inception in 2010, AWE has become the world's largest virtual convergence technology expo, where companies in the AR, VR, and MR industries gather to share top-of-the-line development expertise and contemporary trends. P&C Solution has taken part in AWE USA every year since 2021, and this year marks its fourth consecutive participation. P&C Solution's METALENSE 2 incorporates high-reSolution QHD (2560*1440) and high-luminance level Micro OLED, providing a bright and clear display, in effect solving the distortion of digital content displays and possible dizziness.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
