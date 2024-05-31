Niagara Launcher si aggiorna con il Summer Update: ecco tutte le novità (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Uno dei Launcher di terze parti più particolari, Niagara Launcher, si aggiorna con diverse novità, scopriamole insieme L'articolo Niagara Launcher si aggiorna con il Summer Update: ecco tutte le novità proviene da TuttoAndroid. .Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Niagara Launcher gets a couple of new, major features - niagara launcher, one of the best launchers for Android, just received a couple of new, major features as part of a new update. androidheadlines
- Our favorite Android launcher just received a long-awaited stable update - Custom launchers on Android have faced issues with gesture navigation, but Nova launcher continues to innovate with its latest update. Nova 8 features a revamped Settings page, powerful Nova Search ... msn
Video Niagara LauncherVideo Niagara Launcher