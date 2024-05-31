Nba, il playmaker dei Nets Dennis Schroder debutta nella sesta divisione di calcio tedesca: il club lo aveva tesserato da oltre un anno (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Avreste mai pensato di vedere una stella NBA giocare contemporaneamente a calcio? Dennis Schroder potrebbe essere stato il primo. Terminata la stagione in America, il playmaker dei Brooklyn Nets – e campione del mondo con la Germania – ha esordito nella sesta divisione tedesca con la maglia del FC Germania Bleckenstedt. La squadra milita nella Lega regionale di Braunschweig. Schroder è stato schierato nell’undici titolare ed è rimasto in campo per 60 minuti di gioco (per evitare possibili infortuni). Questa volta non da playmaker ma da terzino. Dennis Schröder has made his debut in an official football game of 6th German division ?????? pic.twitter.com/iNWQh5lSBx — BasketNews (@BasketNewscom) May 30, 2024 Il club dista pochi chilometri da Wendeburg, città in cui vive Schroder durante la offseason.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
