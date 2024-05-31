L’indagine di Maxim Samson tra le «linee invisibili» del mondo (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) In linee invisibili. I confini e le frontiere che disegnano il mondo (traduzione di Alessandro Manna, Laterza, pp. 408, euro 24), il geografo inglese Maxim Samson, che insegna alla DePaul L’indagine di Maxim Samson tra le «linee invisibili» del mondo il manifesto. .Leggi tutta la notizia su cms.ilmanifestoNotizie su altre fonti
- Invisible lines: how unseen boundaries shape the world around us - Another invisible line is the Qinling-Huaihe line, which separates China into two distinct regions: the humid and subtropical south and the dry, temperate north. timesunion
