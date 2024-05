Fonte : lopinionista di 31 mag 2024

In Concordia, the strenght, the face of the goddess of harmony, the painting’s protagonist, towers above a series of figures, of characters who seem to be fighting in an agitated manner before her intervention; the effigy of a demon represents the human weakness that causes individuals to fight each other rather than find common ground.

Le sotterranee voci inascoltate dell’Espressionismo Simbolista di Jarl Goli tra natura e dimensioni ultraterrene