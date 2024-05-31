Jurassic World 4 | Luna Blaise ottiene un ruolo chiave nel nuovo film

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024)4:unnelL’attriceva ad aggiungersi al cast deldi Universal e Amblin Entertainment,4, dove si unisce a Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo e Rupert Friend.è nota per il suodi Olive Stone nella serie drammatica di successo mondiale Manifest, dove ha recitato per quattro stagioni al fianco di Melissa Roxburgh e Josh Dallas. Più recentemente è stata vista sul grande schermo nel“coming-of-age” Deltopia, dove interpreta la protagonista Hannah, al fianco di Madison Pettis. Stando a quanto riportato da Deadline, il suo sarà unall’interno di4. LEGGI ANCHE: 10 dinosauri che4 può usare al posto del T-Rex Cosa sappiamo di4? Sebbene non siano ancora state rivelate informazioni ufficiali sulla trama del4, la scrittura della sceneggiatura da parte di David Koepp suggerisce che ilpotrebbe tornare alle origini del franchise.