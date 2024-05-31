Jurassic World 4: Luna Blaise ottiene un ruolo chiave nel nuovo film (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Jurassic World 4: Luna Blaise ottiene un ruolo chiave nel nuovo film L’attrice Luna Blaise va ad aggiungersi al cast del nuovo film di Universal e Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World 4, dove si unisce a Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo e Rupert Friend. Blaise è nota per il suo ruolo di Olive Stone nella serie drammatica di successo mondiale Manifest, dove ha recitato per quattro stagioni al fianco di Melissa Roxburgh e Josh Dallas. Più recentemente è stata vista sul grande schermo nel film “coming-of-age” Deltopia, dove interpreta la protagonista Hannah, al fianco di Madison Pettis. Stando a quanto riportato da Deadline, il suo sarà un ruolo chiave all’interno di Jurassic World 4. LEGGI ANCHE: 10 dinosauri che Jurassic World 4 può usare al posto del T-Rex Cosa sappiamo di Jurassic World 4? Sebbene non siano ancora state rivelate informazioni ufficiali sulla trama del nuovo Jurassic World 4, la scrittura della sceneggiatura da parte di David Koepp suggerisce che il film potrebbe tornare alle origini del franchise.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
