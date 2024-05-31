IndyCar, dopo Indianapolis si riparte subito da Detroit (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Con ancora negli occhi la Indy500, tutto è pronto per la sesta tappa della NTT IndyCar Series. Si torna a gareggiare all’interno di un tracciato cittadino, Detroit ospita nuovamente la nota categoria americana riservata alle monoposto in un tracciato che abbiamo imparato a conoscere nel 2023. La località che sorge nello Stato del Michigan ospita la terza competizione cittadina del 2024 dopo St. Petersburg (Florida) e Long Beach (California). Ci sarà sicuramente da divertirsi in un tracciato che non ha eguali rispetto al tracciato di Belle Isle che negli anni ha accolto la categoria statunitense. Il percorso di Detroit non è il medesimo che accolse il Mondiale di F1 dal 1982 al 1988. La metratura complessiva è di 1.700 miles (2.736 km), intervallati da dieci particolari curve e soprattutto un lungo rettilineo che precede un ‘secco’ tornante verso sinistra.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
