Ice l’innovazione made in Italy al Money 20 20 Europe l’evento Ue più influente nel mondo fintech

Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro

(Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Ice-Agenzia sarà presente con l’ufficio di Bruxelles e l’Ufficio Attrazioni Investimenti esteri a20/20o piùneldella tecnologia finanziaria, che si terrà dal 4 al 6 giugno 2024 ad Amsterdam. Con oltre 8.500 rappresentanti presenti e 2.300 aziende partecipanti,20/20 non è solo una fiera: è il punto di incontro per chi sta plasmando il futuro della tecnologia per i servizi finanziari. Obiettivo della partecipazione di Ice-Agenzia e della delegazioneitaliana a20/20è aprire il Sistema Italia agli stakeholder internazionali presenti in fiera, promuovendo così occasioni privilegiate di contatto diretto tra imprese italiane, potenziali partner e investitori. Quello delle startup italiane in ambitoè un ecosistema promettente, in rapida ascesa nel panorama internazionale, sul quale anche ilbancario e finanziario sta rivolgendo la propria attenzione in maniera sempre crescente.