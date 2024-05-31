Ice, l’innovazione made in Italy al Money 20/20 Europe, l’evento Ue più influente nel mondo fintech (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Ice-Agenzia sarà presente con l’ufficio di Bruxelles e l’Ufficio Attrazioni Investimenti esteri a Money 20/20 Europe, l’evento Europeo più influente nel mondo della tecnologia finanziaria, che si terrà dal 4 al 6 giugno 2024 ad Amsterdam. Con oltre 8.500 rappresentanti presenti e 2.300 aziende partecipanti, Money 20/20 non è solo una fiera: è il punto di incontro per chi sta plasmando il futuro della tecnologia per i servizi finanziari. Obiettivo della partecipazione di Ice-Agenzia e della delegazione fintech italiana a Money 20/20 Europe è aprire il Sistema Italia agli stakeholder internazionali presenti in fiera, promuovendo così occasioni privilegiate di contatto diretto tra imprese italiane, potenziali partner e investitori. Quello delle startup italiane in ambito fintech è un ecosistema promettente, in rapida ascesa nel panorama internazionale, sul quale anche il mondo bancario e finanziario sta rivolgendo la propria attenzione in maniera sempre crescente.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Money20/20 Europe Agenda Considers Signal Vs Noise: Differentiating Between Visionary Breakthroughs and Hot Air - LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, unveils its dynamic agenda for its upcoming Europe show in Amsterdam, 4-6 June, which explores the salient theme of “Signal Vs Noise.” Following this theme, the agenda will not only explore […]. sbircialanotizia
- Money20/20 Europe Agenda Dives Deeper Into the ‘Customer Universe of One' and the Future of Hyper-Personalization in Finance - (Adnkronos) - LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2024 - Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, unveils its dynamic agenda for its upcoming Europe show in Amsterdam, 4-6 June. They will scrutinise the feasibility of delivering tailored services to each individual (N=1), questioning whether it's merely a pipedream. liberoquotidiano
- Money20/20 Europe Agenda Dives Deeper Into the ‘Customer Universe of One' and the Future of Hyper-Personalization in Finance - We're Where Money Does Business. com/company/money2020/ https://x. •N=1 Personalisation: Possible or a Pipedream? Michelle Prance, CEO of Mettle at NatWest, and Charith Mendis, Head of Banking at Amazon Web Services, examine the significance of client interactions, which drive 80% of banking revenues. They will scrutinise the feasibility of delivering tailored services to each individual (N=1), questioning whether it's merely a pipedream. liberoquotidiano
Video Ice l’innovazioneVideo Ice l’innovazione