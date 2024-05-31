Fonte : ildenaro di 31 mag 2024
Inoltre, quattro analisti specializzati in materia di attrazione degli investimenti e provenienti dagli uffici ICE di Berna, Bruxelles, Stoccolma e Vienna saranno presenti in fiera al fine di individuare potenziali investitori esteri e promuovere così l’offerta nazionale del settore Fintech.

Ice l’innovazione made in Italy al Money 20 20 Europe l’evento Ue più influente nel mondo fintech

Ice, l’innovazione made in Italy al Money 20/20 Europe, l’evento Ue più influente nel mondo fintech (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Ice-Agenzia sarà presente con l’ufficio di Bruxelles e l’Ufficio Attrazioni Investimenti esteri a Money 20/20 Europe, l’evento Europeo più influente nel mondo della tecnologia finanziaria, che si terrà dal 4 al 6 giugno 2024 ad Amsterdam. Con oltre 8.500 rappresentanti presenti e 2.300 aziende partecipanti, Money 20/20 non è solo una fiera: è il punto di incontro per chi sta plasmando il futuro della tecnologia per i servizi finanziari. Obiettivo della partecipazione di Ice-Agenzia e della delegazione fintech italiana a Money 20/20 Europe è aprire il Sistema Italia agli stakeholder internazionali presenti in fiera, promuovendo così occasioni privilegiate di contatto diretto tra imprese italiane, potenziali partner e investitori. Quello delle startup italiane in ambito fintech è un ecosistema promettente, in rapida ascesa nel panorama internazionale, sul quale anche il mondo bancario e finanziario sta rivolgendo la propria attenzione in maniera sempre crescente.
