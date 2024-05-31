Fonte : sportface di 31 mag 2024

Il video con gli highlights di Sinner-Kotov, incontro valevole per il terzo turno del Roland Garros 2024 (terra battuta). Nessuna battuta d’arresto per il tennista altoatesino, che infligge un secco tre set a zero anche al tennista russo, qualificandosi così per gli ottavi di finale.

Highlights Sinner-Kotov 6-4 6-4 6-4 terzo turno Roland Garros 2024 VIDEO