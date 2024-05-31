Highlights Sinner-Kotov 6-4 6-4 6-4, terzo turno Roland Garros 2024 (VIDEO) (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Sinner-Kotov, incontro valevole per il terzo turno del Roland Garros 2024 (terra battuta). Nessuna battuta d’arresto per il tennista altoatesino, che infligge un secco tre set a zero anche al tennista russo, qualificandosi così per gli ottavi di finale. L’azzurro, che prosegue la sua marcia verso il n°1 al mondo, ora attende il vincente di Moutet-Ofner. GLI Highlights DI Sinner-Kotov Highlights Sinner-Kotov 6-4 6-4 6-4, terzo turno Roland Garros 2024 (VIDEO) SportFace. .Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Thrills and Upsets on Day Six of the French Open - highlights of the sixth day at the French Open on Friday (times GMT): 1435 SINNER BEATS KOTOV Australian Open champion and Italian second seed Jannik Sinner beat Russia's Pavel Kotov 6-4 6-4 6-4 to ... devdiscourse
- Roland Garros 2024 - Jannik Sinner avanza agli ottavi senza perdere un set, Pavel Kotov alza bandiera bianca - ROLAND GARROS - Sinner avanza senza alcun patema al quarto turno, battendo in tre set anche il russo Pavel Kotov, dopo Eubanks e Gasquet. 6-4 6-4 6-4 lo score. eurosport
- Roland Garros, Jannik Sinner sfida Pavel Kotov DIRETTA - Jannik Sinner nella sua seconda partita al Roland Garros ha convinto ... Ora nel terzo turno l'altoatesino sfida il russo Pavel Kotov. ansa
