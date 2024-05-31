Global supply chain for Lu-177 based cancer treatments strengthened by Kinectrics' start of Yb-176 production, reducing reliance on Russia (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Kinectrics, a Global provider of nuclear lifecycle services announces the first shipments of highly enriched Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176), strengthening the radiopharmaceutical supply chain and reducing reliance on Russian material. No-carrier added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177) has quickly become an important isotope for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. There is growing demand for n.c.a. Lu-177 due to the expanding pipeline of Lu-177 therapies. The input material for creating n.c.a. Lu-177 is Yb-176, a stable isotope that is irradiated in nuclear reactors, producing Lu-177 through neutron activation. "Creating a robust commercial supply of Yb-176 is important to ensure a consistent supply of Lu-177," said David Harris, CEO of Kinectrics.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
