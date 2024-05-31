Global Energy Prize 2024 shortlist announced (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The shortlist of the Global Energy Prize 2024 includes 15 scientists from twelve countries and territories: Belarus, China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, the Republic of Cyprus, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. "The wide geography of shortlisted applications underlines the international status of the Prize, which is a recognized benchmark for research and development in the field of Energy. Due to the wide variety and depth of topics presented, the International Committee will have the opportunity to select the best of the best," said Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel laureate, Chairman of the International Committee of the Global Energy Prize. The laureates of the Global Energy Prize 2024 will be chosen during a closed meeting of the International Award Committee to be held in July.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The shortlist of the Global Energy Prize 2024 includes 15 scientists from twelve countries and territories: Belarus, China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, the Republic of Cyprus, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. "The wide geography of shortlisted applications underlines the international status of the Prize, which is a recognized benchmark for research and development in the field of Energy. Due to the wide variety and depth of topics presented, the International Committee will have the opportunity to select the best of the best," said Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel laureate, Chairman of the International Committee of the Global Energy Prize. The laureates of the Global Energy Prize 2024 will be chosen during a closed meeting of the International Award Committee to be held in July.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Al via a Roma Impossible 2024: «Togliere i diritti dell’infanzia al centro delle politiche globali» - Queste parole sottolineano l’urgente necessità di azioni concrete per proteggere e sostenere i bambini in tutto il mondo. L’urgenza dell’azione Di fronte all’attuale crisi globale, la missione di Save The Children e l’evento “Impossibile 2024” sono più cruciali che mai. Questo evento biennale, inaugurato per la prima volta nel 2022, riunisce menti e risorse di spicco della politica, dell’economia, dell’impresa, della cultura, del terzo settore e della società civile. pettegolezzicelebrita
- Save The Children, al via a Roma Impossibile 2024: «Riportare i diritti dei minori al centro delle politiche globali» - Il 30 e il 31 maggio dibattiti e workshop per «Ripartire dalla fiducia» e costruire insieme un futuro possibile per i bambini e le bambine di oggi e domani. vanityfair
- Riassunto: Il Gruppo MultiBank riceve il premio “Best Global Forex Broker” al Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024 - Una tradizione di eccellenza I risultati straordinari del Gruppo MultiBank includono oltre 65 riconoscimenti prestigiosi. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l’unico giuridicamente valido. rejeb@multibankfx. Questo successo consolida la posizione del Gruppo MultiBank come pioniere sui mercati finanziari globali. seriea24
Video Global EnergyVideo Global Energy