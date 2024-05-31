Documentary Life at the Yellow River Delta Wins Telly Awards (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) DONGYING, China, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Notizie su altre fonti
At the 45th Annual Telly Awards on May 21, 2024, the international edition of the Documentary Life at the Yellow River Delta from Shandong Radio and Television Station secured three prestigious Awards, i.e., the Gold Winner in both the Nature & WildLife and Videography & Cinematography categories, and Silver Winner in the Documentary: Short Form category. Among the 11 winners in the Nature & WildLife category and the two winners in the Videography & Cinematography category, the international edition of Life at the Yellow River Delta stands as the sole representative from China, marking a significant milestone in Documentary production within Shandong Province. The international edition of the Documentary Life at the Yellow River Delta is directed by China International Communications Group and co-produced by Shandong Radio and Television Station, National Geographic Channel, Dongying Radio and Television Station, and others.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
