Beachwear come prepararsi all’estate | i trend secondo le maison

(Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) L’estate torna a farsi sentire e la modaha già delineato al meglio quali sono idi stagione. Il supporto arriva dai marchiPhilosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Burberry e Calzedonia. L’estate chiama e inon possono fare a meno di rispondere, scuotendo leche puntualissime propongono i loro tormentoni di stagione. Quali saranno quelli per la moda? Basterà sbirciare le proposte dei brand più glam per comprendere cosa scegliere nel proprio guardaroba quest’estate per le vacanze. Un esempio ben gradito arriva da Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, che debutta ufficialmente nel ramocon una proposta chic e colorata. Crediti: Courtesy of Press Office – Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini – VelvetMagIn questo caso il brand ha preferito concentrarsi su una capsule collection che esalta la silhouette femminile senza rinunciare ad eleganza e soprattutto colore che spicca sulla pelle abbronzata.