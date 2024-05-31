Beachwear, come prepararsi all’estate: i trend secondo le maison (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) L’estate torna a farsi sentire e la moda Beachwear ha già delineato al meglio quali sono i trend di stagione. Il supporto arriva dai marchi come Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Burberry e Calzedonia. L’estate chiama e i trend non possono fare a meno di rispondere, scuotendo le maison che puntualissime propongono i loro tormentoni di stagione. Quali saranno quelli per la moda Beachwear? Basterà sbirciare le proposte dei brand più glam per comprendere cosa scegliere nel proprio guardaroba quest’estate per le vacanze. Un esempio ben gradito arriva da Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, che debutta ufficialmente nel ramo Beachwear con una proposta chic e colorata. Crediti: Courtesy of Press Office – Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini – VelvetMagIn questo caso il brand ha preferito concentrarsi su una capsule collection che esalta la silhouette femminile senza rinunciare ad eleganza e soprattutto colore che spicca sulla pelle abbronzata.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
