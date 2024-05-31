Barry Keoghan nel cast di Crime 101, thriller con Chris Hemsworth e Mark Ruffalo (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Barry Keoghan si unisce a Chris Hemsworth e Mark Ruffalo per il film Crime 101, un thriller che dovrebbe strizzare l’occhio a Heat di Michael Mann, ma i cui dettagli non sono stati resi noti. Adattamento in live action del romanzo di Don Winslow, la trama segue un gruppo di furti di gioielli che avvengono su e giù per la West Coast e che la polizia ritiene siano collegati ai cartelli della droga colombiani. Inizialmente, si pensava che la star di The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, dovesse partecipare al progetto al fianco di Hemsworth, ma ha dovuto rinunciare a causa di conflitti di programmazione e Ruffalo ha preso il suo posto poco dopo. Bart Layton, noto soprattutto per aver scritto e diretto Animals Animals e la serie televisiva del 2009 The Fugitive Chronicles, sarà lo sceneggiatore e il regista di Crime 101, riporta Collider.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietvNotizie su altre fonti
