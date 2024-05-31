Ballad of Antara: Annunciato un nuovo Free to Play per PC e PS5 (Di venerdì 31 maggio 2024) Nel recente State of Play, tra le molte sorprese e anticipazioni, è emersa una nuova IP destinata a soffiare un vento fresco nell’universo dell’Action RPG: Ballad of Antara, sviluppato da Infoldgames e previsto per il 2025 su PC e PlayStation 5. nuovo Free to Play allo State of Play Ciò che ha davvero catturato l’attenzione è il suo status di Free-to-Play, un’audace mossa che lo distingue dagli altri titoli del genere. Ma ciò che rende Ballad of Antara davvero unico è la sua dualità di mondi. Da un lato, c’è il mondo “normale”, abitato da persone comuni; dall’altro, c’è “Para”, una dimensione misteriosa e affascinante, ricca di avventure e incontri straordinari. Questo concetto offre un terreno fertile per narrare storie avvincenti e creare un gamePlay coinvolgente che va oltre i confini dell’immaginazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrainNotizie su altre fonti
