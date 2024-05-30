The Acolyte troppo "woke"? Kathleen Kennedy e Leslye Headland affrontano le proteste (Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) In un'intervista col New York Times, la presidente della Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy e la showrunner Leslye Headland affrontano le lamentele sull'eccesso di "woke" in The Acolyte, che parte su Disney+ il 5 giugno.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
-
Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy Criticises Toxic Masculinity In Star Wars FandomLucasfilm's CEO kathleen Kennedy calls out the gendered bias she perceives within the Star Wars fandom, as it affects female filmmakers. geekculture.co
-
Lucasfilm boss says women in Star Wars get harassed more because of ‘male dominated’ fanbaseHeadland, who directed Sleeping with Other People and co-created Netflix’s hit comedy series Russian Doll, is the first woman to serve as showrunner in a Star Wars series. The acolyte will see new ... au.news.yahoo
-
Kathleen Kennedy On ‘Star Wars’ Woke Complaints: “Storytelling Does Need To Be Representative Of All People”Lucasfilm CEO kathleen Kennedy has heard the noise from some Star Wars fans unhappy with the franchise’s direction. During an interview with the New York Times for upcoming Disney+ series The acolyte, ... ca.news.yahoo
Video The AcolyteVideo The Acolyte